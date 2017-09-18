On Your Side Investigation: Birmingham Police now responding to our multiple requests for information on the effectiveness of ShotSpotter

Birmingham Police now responding to our multiple requests wanting proof ShotSpotter works.

ShotSpotter uses sensors to detect gunfire in the city. The technology can lead police to that direct location.



BPD says the system has three coverage areas around the city. The smaller area sends out three to four ShotSpotter alerts a day. The larger coverage area sees up to five a day.



In our records request, we asked to take a more detailed look into the numbers.

“We went out three or four times and we didn’t hear a thing from anybody. Crickets, that’s all we heard,” On Your Side Investigator Josh Gauntt said to Deputy Chief Allen Hatcher.

“Someone should have responded to you saying we received the request. We'll have the legal department take a look at it. So see what could be released to you or whatnot. We're trying to follow up with them now,” Hatcher said.



Despite that, Deputy Chief Hatcher says the numbers will more than likely have to come from ShotSpotter.



"The data is maintained by the company. I don't know how. Again, that's something we have to run through our legal department. We can query the system. You know try and find the numbers and things like that but I think that data is maintained by them. We pay them a fee to have an opportunity to look at it,”

Hatcher said.



Hatcher tells us if those numbers are available to us, they may not paint the entire picture of whether or not the system is working. While he says arrests have been made as a result of ShotSpotter alerts. Hatcher says you have to determine the system’s success on a case-by-case basis.



“Can you say without a shadow of a doubt that ShotSpotter is effective?” asked Gauntt.

“Yes, I think it is effective in crime fighting. Again, like I say if you look at just the bare numbers, it may not show that. But I think in us being able to provide a response to the community, us being able to gather evidence when we get there, us being able to further investigate, I think it's a great tool for us,” Hatcher said.



Coincidentally or not, the CEO of ShotSpotter was in town meeting with city officials a couple of weeks after our initial request. He said we'd need to get the numbers from the city. So both ShotSpotter and BPD are pointing at each other.



We also obtained a 2015 memo from ShotSpotter sent to its customers, telling its clients to deny or limit the information in these types of information requests.



