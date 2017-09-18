Vestavia Hills chiropractor caught on video saying he doesn't hire 'overweight' people

A Vestavia Hills chiropractor is accused of fat shaming a former employee.

And not just her. In a video, he explains that he does not hire people that are overweight.

The conversation is between Stephanie Hearn and Chris Harrison.

Harrison is a Vestavia Hills chiropractor. Hearn says she was his employee, until she quit last week.

When she went to turn in her keys and left, she says Harrison followed her and that is when she recorded this conversation with her cell phone, which she gave to WBRC.

“Do not open my door. Get your hands off my car,” Hearn can be heard saying near the start of the video.

“Stephanie, grow up,” Harrison can be heard responding.

In the video, Hearn says she quit because Harrison was constantly criticizing her weight, making her feel bad, and regularly having her check her blood sugar.

During the recorded conversation, when Harrison explains he was only trying to help her and that he does not hire people who are overweight.

“You told me you wanted to work for me. I told you I don't hire overweight people. I told you that,” Harrison says.

“Okay, you do realize that's illegal, right,” Hearn responds.

“Good. Go call the FBI,” Harrison says back.

Monday, we went to Harrison's office to speak with him about the video.

He wasn't in the mood to talk though.

“You can leave right now,” he said as we tried to explain our reason for being there.

We also spoke with Hearn by phone. She's says she hired an attorney and referred us to him.

But not before telling us that her goal is to bring awareness to what she calls "a stigma."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.