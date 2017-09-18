Trump, Pence and Palin campaign for senate candidates: will it help?

President Trump travels to Alabama Friday for a campaign appearance with Sen. Luther Strange four days before Alabama’s Republican Runoff election.



Strange, who has showcased the support of the president since the primary, will also get support from Vice President Mike Pence who Politico reports will come to Alabama sometime Monday.



In addition, Brietbart reports former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will campaign for Judge Roy Moore this week.



It underscores the intensity to secure the Republican nomination for the Senate seat in a state considered one of the most conservative in the nation.



Still, pollster and political communications expert Dr. Larry Powell, a UAB professor, the visits will have a major impact on Alabama voters.



The president’s endorsement, Dr. Powell said, helped Strange secure a place in the runoff.



“Now it’s one on one in the runoff and makes no difference,” Powell said. “The issues are much more personal than what’s happening on a national level.”



The winner of next weeks Republican runoff will meet Democrat nominee Doug Jones in a December special election.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.