Sideline 2017: Games for Week 4

Week 4 of Sideline is coming up this Friday. We’ve got 25 games lined up for you this week along with more scores from around central Alabama.
Now is the time when you can start to tell the contenders from the pretenders. Our two big games of the week are big region match ups.
Minor @ Gardendale
This is a 6A region 6 showdown. Gardendale has won two straight after starting 0-2. They are led by Michael Crowder at quarterback. The Minor Tigers are led by first year head coach Curtis Graves and they sit at 3-1. This game has started to be known at both schools as the “Glaze Bowl”. Minor has offensive coordinator Zac Glaze. His brother Will is the offensive line coach at Gardendale. I wonder who mom is pulling for?
Thompson @ Oak Mountain
A little of the luster came off this one with Oak Mountain’s loss to Vestavia last week. Still, Thompson looks like a 7A title contender with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leading the way. Oak Mountain does have a good defense so this should be a good test for that high powered Warriors offense.
Tune in to see all the highlights Friday night on WBRC FOX6 Sideline at 10:08 pm.
