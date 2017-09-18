Sideline 2017: Games for Week 4

Week 4 of Sideline is coming up this Friday. We’ve got 25 games lined up for you this week along with more scores from around central Alabama.

Games of the Week

Now is the time when you can start to tell the contenders from the pretenders. Our two big games of the week are big region match ups.

Minor @ Gardendale

This is a 6A region 6 showdown. Gardendale has won two straight after starting 0-2. They are led by Michael Crowder at quarterback. The Minor Tigers are led by first year head coach Curtis Graves and they sit at 3-1. This game has started to be known at both schools as the “Glaze Bowl”. Minor has offensive coordinator Zac Glaze. His brother Will is the offensive line coach at Gardendale. I wonder who mom is pulling for?

Thompson @ Oak Mountain

A little of the luster came off this one with Oak Mountain’s loss to Vestavia last week. Still, Thompson looks like a 7A title contender with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leading the way. Oak Mountain does have a good defense so this should be a good test for that high powered Warriors offense.

Full Schedule

Minor @ Gardendale

Thompson @ Oak Mountain

Shades Valley @ Hueytown

Briarwood @ Fairfield

Pelham @ Chelsea

Fayetteville @ Vincent

Jasper @ Pinson Valley

Buckhorn @ Hewitt

Helena @ Homewood

Spain Park @ Mountain Brook

Northridge @ Bessemer City

Tuscaloosa Co. @ Hoover

Carbon Hill @ Gordo

Oakman @ Pickens County

Vestavia @ Huffman

Ramsay @ Parker

Clay Chalkville @ Center Point

Hanceville @ JB Pennington

Locust Fork @ Susan Moore

Ashville @ Saks

Jacksonville @ Anniston

Bibb County @ Oak Grove

Shelby County @ Wenonah

Tune in to see all the highlights Friday night on WBRC FOX6 Sideline at 10:08 pm.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.