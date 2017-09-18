Bama prepares for an unbeaten Vandy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bama prepares for an unbeaten Vandy

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

It's a surprising match-up Saturday in Nashville with a battle of unbeaten teams between Alabama and Vanderbilt.

The Tide at 3-0 has become the norm on the capstone. However, the Commodores 3-0 record is basically something new.

"They have a smart, talented quarterback who makes plays," said Bama head coach Nick Saban on Monday. "On offense, they are well balanced and defense Vandy has lots of experience."

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with Bama listed as a heavy three score favorite.

