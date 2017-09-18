Greensboro middle school student dies in Saturday car crash

Two schools in Greensboro are grieving following a fiery car crash on Saturday afternoon.

The crash killed Ra'hQwon Davis, an eighth grader at Greensboro Middle School.

Davis was a passenger in a car being driven by a senior attending Greensboro High School.

The car burst into flames after running off Hale County Road 30 and hitting a row of trees.

Davis' principal explained how they're helping his classmates cope with his death.

"You want to offer condolences and support to the family. You want make sure that as a school body and as a school family that you come as a shrine of understanding and comfort for your students," Anthony Sanders said Monday.

The driver was flown to Children's Hospital in Birmingham.

His condition is unknown at this time.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.

They say neither Davis or the driver were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.