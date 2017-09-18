Federal grants for opioid abuse

A pair of federal gr ants hope to help Alabama community health clinics combat opioid abuse.

"We are seeing more people dying from heroin and other opioid addictions in Jefferson County and Alabama than ever," Chris Retan with the Aletheia House said.

Retan heads the Aletheia House, a drug treatment program.

The Aletheia House runs the Bessemer Neighborhood Health Center, a community health facility for the poor.

A $85-thousand dollar gr ant will allow them to hire a drug counselor for opioid addicts.

Another federal gr ant will allow them spend up to a half million dollars to hire a doctor and to have medication on hand to offer addicts an alternative to heroin.

"Publicly funded programs have not had access to these medications. This is a game changer. In other states that have those medications, the number of people dying from heroin doses is really d ropping," Retan said.

Retan says thanks to federal gr ant, they will be able to offer the medication at a cheaper rate for people who are not covered by insurance for drug treatment.

"We want to be very serious because it's a serious problem in our community. Hundreds of people are dying every year," Retan said.

Retan and the Aletheia House will have the program up and running in three or four weeks. Their biggest concern is being overwhelmed with demand.



