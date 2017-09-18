Wes: Summer holds on as we countdown the days 'til Autumn; still a very active scene in the tropics

SUMMER HEAT CONTINUES: There are a few tiny showers on radar Monday afternoon, however the bigger story continues to be lingering summer heat. At last check, the heat index was above 90 degrees. Most areas will remain dry, although we will be monitoring radar for a few isolated sprinkles or a shower through early evening. You can expect some pleasant weather for the overnight, with lows in the 60s. I do want to give you another First Alert for some fog that may be dense in a few locations tomorrow morning.



WHAT TO EXPECT FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK: You can expect another classic summer setup for tomorrow, with a dry start and a few random pop-ups in the afternoon. We will have more blistering heat as highs near 90 degrees in some areas. The heat will back off some on Wednesday as rain chances go up. Cooler air aloft will favor more numerous scattered storms and showers so be sure to add the umbrella to the out the door checklist. The chance for scattered storms and showers will remain elevated through the end of the week. No organized severe weather is expected, but of course lightning will be a concern with any storm that materializes.



FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON MARIA: We are now looking at another major hurricane impacting the Eastern Caribbean. Maria is forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane after crossing the Leeward Islands. The system is expected to impact Puerto Rico and model guidance suggests the system will begin to take a sharper turn northwest and should remain well east of Florida. So based on the data, the system is not expected be an issue for the Gulf or Alabama. We will continue to see a few pop-up showers, with near-average temperatures heading into the first official weekend of fall (Autumnal Equinox arrives Friday). This could be a much different story for the east coast, especially if Jose moves further out to sea. This may cause Maria to possibly track a bit further west towards the Carolinas. Given the current track, all areas along the east coast will need to monitor this powerful hurricane throughout the week. Lots to talk about in our weather segment tonight on WBRC FOX6 News. Be sure to join me, beginning with The Four!



