Educators across nation are in West Alabama this week to focus on rural education

Educators from across the country will be at the University of West Alabama in Livingston this week, focusing on a topic that includes one-third of the nation’s schools: rural education.



Reap What You Sow: DIRT '17 (Digging Into Rural Traditions) is a summit on the challenges and opportunities facing rural schools.



Denise Knight, Director of Rethinking Rural Education Preparation Project, says some of the challenges facing rural schools include poverty, lack of resources for education and teacher recruitment. However, she says one of the ways to overcome these challenges is through place-based education, focusing on and utilizing the unique resources and culture of the local area.



“What is in your own back yard, using the unique history of a community, the environment, the culture, the economy, the literature, the art,” Knight said in describing this approach. “In growing through what is in our own backyard, we can then improve our communities and improve our rural schools overall.”



“Knowing that we have tools that are within our own backyard, that will help our families to meet the challenges that we have today. I think that knowing that, we can strengthen the fabric of rural places through education.”



Poverty presents a significant issue for rural schools. Knight cites statistics showing that in 23 states, the majority of students in rural schools come from low-income homes.



The public is invited to the DIRT '17 conference. Although registration is full, Knight encourages anyone interested in any of the sessions to contact organizers, as space may become available.



