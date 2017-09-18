Hudson K-8 dismissing early Monday afternoon

SUMMER HEAT CONTINUES: There are a few tiny showers on radar this afternoon, however the bigger story continues to be lingering summer heat.More >>
SUMMER HEAT CONTINUES: There are a few tiny showers on radar this afternoon, however the bigger story continues to be lingering summer heat.More >>
Educators from across the country will be at the University of West Alabama in Livingston this week, focusing on a topic that includes one-third of the nation’s schools rural education.More >>
Educators from across the country will be at the University of West Alabama in Livingston this week, focusing on a topic that includes one-third of the nation’s schools rural education.More >>
Students at Hudson K-8 are being dismissed from school Monday afternoon following smoke in the air conditioner.More >>
Students at Hudson K-8 are being dismissed from school Monday afternoon following smoke in the air conditioner.More >>
Bessemer police say the Country Inn & Suites on Academy Way was robbed Monday morning.More >>
Bessemer police say the Country Inn & Suites on Academy Way was robbed Monday morning.More >>
One person is dead near Piedmont after an officer-involved shooting, Calhoun County authorities confirm.More >>
One person is dead near Piedmont after an officer-involved shooting, Calhoun County authorities confirm.More >>