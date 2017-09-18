Hudson K-8 dismissing early Monday afternoon - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hudson K-8 dismissing early Monday afternoon

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Josh Newton) (Source: Josh Newton)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Students at Hudson K-8 are being dismissed from school at 12:30 p.m. Monday following smoke coming from the air conditioner.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue says they had to cut power to the school so students are being sent home.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly