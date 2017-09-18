Armed male, female rob Bessemer Country Inn & Suites Monday morning

Bessemer police say the Country Inn & Suites on Academy Way was robbed around 6 a.m. on Monday.

An armed male and female entered the hotel with their faces covered and robbed the hotel clerk, according to police.

Authorities have not yet determined how much money was taken.

The hotel clerk was not injured.

The two suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities continue to investigate the robbery. Please check back for additional details.

