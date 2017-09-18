1 person dead in officer-involved shooting in Calhoun Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

1 person dead in officer-involved shooting in Calhoun Co.

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

One person is dead near Piedmont after an officer-involved shooting, Calhoun County authorities confirm. 

The person died at a nearby hospital. 

The sheriff's office will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m., according to Sheriff Matthew Wade. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates. 

