1 person dead in Calhoun Co. officer-involved shooting

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting, Calhoun County authorities confirm.

The shooting happened near Piedmont and involved a Calhoun County deputy, and a man who may have been mentally ill.



Sheriff Matthew Wade says a deputy answered a call on Helen Drive in a remote section of Piedmont of a suspicious person outside a residence. Wade says he is not sure who made the call.



"Apparently his car had broken down and these people had pulled his car into their yard, and he had been staying there for about 10 days," Wade told members of the media.



According to Wade, the deputy says a struggle ensued, the man grabbed one of his weapons, and he shot him with the other one.

While Calhoun County deputies don't have body cameras yet, the deputy's car dash cam caught audio of the incident.



"You know, I'm glad our deputy was safe. It appears everything he did was above board. I have listened to the audio recording of what happened, and it just really appears that the deputy had no other choice, and he begged and pleaded for any other option," says Wade.



The man was pronounced dead at RMC Jacksonville. His identity has not been released pending family notification, but Wade says he is in his early 30s and is not from Calhoun County.



Wade says his concern is with Alabama's mental health system.

He says when the deputy met the man a week earlier, the man said he was seeing a psychiatrist.

"There's a lot of mentally ill people in our jail, there's a lot of mentally ill people on the street, that have no options to get help. And if we can fight through, and can find a way to get them petitioned, if they go off somewhere, it's 42 days, and then they're released," Wade says.



The Etowah and Cherokee County Sheriff's Offices and JSU Center for Applied Science are all investigating the case.



On August 29 in a separate incident, Jacksonville police fatally shot Larry Miller, a 69-year-old man who fatally shot his 72-year-old wife Judy Miller.

