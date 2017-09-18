Read & Romp Birmingham

Get Ready for the Seventh Annual Read and Romp-Birmingham! Read and Romp-Birmingham is an exciting, innovative FREE family literacy event. At Read and Romp-Birmingham, children ages three to five will be engaged in fun, learning-based activities themed around favorite children's books. Children will leave the event with goodies that they have either created or earned by completing each station along with a stamped passport and a bag of brand new books. By associating fun-filled activities with reading, parents will learn ways to engage with their child on the life-long journey of learning at an early age, which will help increase their children's success in school.

While centered on books, each station will be manned by organizations and businesses that are child-focused, providing families an opportunity to learn about activities that will enhance the development and education of their young children. The first 200 families completing the activities at each station will receive a bag of free brand-new books. Cory Watson Attorneys will provide bike helmets for children while supplies last.

Read and Romp is September 23 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Five Points West Library, 4812 Avenue W, Birmingham, AL 35208. The Animal Ambassadors from Springville Road Branch Library will be there as a special treat! The event includes free children's books, story & activity stations, games and fun, Super Why in person, and a bike helmet give-a-way. By associating fun-filled activities with reading, parents will learn ways to engage with their child on the life-long journey of learning at an early age, which will help increase their children's success in school. For more information, visit www.uwca.org/readandromp.

