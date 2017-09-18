Robert Thomas on 'Strengthen Your Business' book

Alabama native Robert Thomas Bethel has rescued over 77 businesses in the South - from restaurant chains to engineering firms - and turned them profitable. He just released his first book - Strengthen Your Business: Fail-Proof Strategies from the Man Who Has Rescued 77 Businesses. It has been a longtime dream of his to become an author and now it's a reality!

Robert joins us with some advice! He discusses his experience turning around 77 businesses and guiding them toward the road of profitability. He also explains the number one reason most businesses fail and the type of mindset entrepreneurs should possess prior to launching their own venture. He reveals the three most important things a business owner should do to keep a business from failing. And he explains why now, more than ever, is the perfect time to follow your dreams and start your own business—so long as you do it correctly.

Turning around a failing business can feel like trying to stop a runaway train. But no matter what industry you're in, becoming profitable isn't impossible. In fact, it isn't even complex. Companies in any field can be revived--and Bob Bethel can show you how. In his fifty-year career, Bob has returned over seventy floundering organizations to profitability, using the same proven strategies and hard-won wisdom to restore each one. In Strengthen Your Business, Bob lays out his no-nonsense approach for building a profitable enterprise, sharing invaluable advice and techniques such as these:

Focusing on decreasing costs instead of increasing revenue

Leveraging your greatest asset by bringing your employees into the process

Crafting a ninety-day plan to ensure accountability

Becoming a true leader instead of an average manager

Whether your company is in need of strengthening or you're looking to forestall any future fiascoes, Bob's approach will take any business from surviving to thriving--and will empower any entrepreneur, business owner, or leader to make the change themselves.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.