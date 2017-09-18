Race for the Cure registration

Celya Caston, Breast Cancer Survivor and Team Captain of Bradley Bustin' for a Cure, and Thelma Perry Brown, Breast Cancer Survivor, and 2017 Race Chair, joined us to explain what you need to do to register your team for this year's race! The 2017 Komen North Central Alabama Race for the Cure is Saturday, October 7, at Regions Field - 1401 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35233. All participants on race day must wear their race bib to gain entry to Regions Park. Your race bib is your ticket into the race venue. Adult Registration is $30, Survivor Registration is $30, Youth Registration ages 4 - 14 years is $20, and Virtual Registration formerly Sleep In is $50 and includes packet mailing. For more information, visit http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR/RacefortheCure/BHM_NorthCentralAlabamaAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=6942.

