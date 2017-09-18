Jeh Jeh Live: Exercise Monday

Sweet Om Alabama™ is a 501c3 community service organization that believes in enhancing the lives of individuals through the practice of yoga. The mission is to cultivate the health and well-being of Alabamians by mobilizing the community to bring the benefits of yoga to those who lack access. Each September, Global Mala brings the Birmingham yoga community together atop Vulcan Park & Museum, where local teachers lead hundreds of participants through 108 sun salutations to raise funds for and awareness of local social issues. This year, Global Mala will take place on Saturday, September 23 from 8-10 a.m. at Vulcan Park and will kick off with a party at Trim Tab Brewery on Thursday, September 21, from 6-9 p.m.

