Auburn QB Sean White dismissed from team following arrest

Auburn's back-up quarterback Sean White has been dismissed from the team.
White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday around 2:45 a.m.
Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn released the following statement Monday morning:
Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn. He has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself. We appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him nothing but the best.
