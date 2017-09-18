Homewood police searching for missing man

Homewood police are looking for a missing 57-year-old man with medical issues.

Police say Michael Dewayne Gardner is a transient and was last seen at Brookwood Hospital in April of 2017.

Gardner has brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on his right calf of an unknown cartoon character.

Anyone with information can call Sgt. Harris at 205-332-6240 or dispatch at 205-332-6200.

