Tiger Tails In A Blanket

Ingredients:

14 miniature frozen tea biscuits

1 Tbsp coarse grain mustard

1/2 tsp dark brown sugar

14 miniature cocktail-size sausages

1 Tbsp melted butter

3/4 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

3/4 cup orange marmalade

1 Tbsp minced jalapeño

Garnish: Jalapeños

Directions:

Place the biscuits on a parchment paper-lined half sheet pan. Cover with plastic wrap & let stand at room temperature to thaw, about 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Stir together the mustard & the brown sugar. Slightly flatten the biscuits.

Brush with mustard mixture. Wrap the biscuit around a miniature sausage, pinching the edges to seal.

Place the biscuits seam side down in a lightly greased 8-inch cake pan. Brush with the melted butter. Bake 35 minutes.

Sprinkle with the cheese & bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until the cheese melts. Stir together the marmalade & the jalapeño in a small bowl. Serve with the biscuits. Garnish, if desired.

The Extra Point

Try a different combination of jams & jellies to serve with the appetizer.

Peach or blackberry preserves would compliment without flaw & the jalapeño would add just the right amount of heat

