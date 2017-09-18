Tiger Tails In A Blanket

Ingredients:
14 miniature frozen tea biscuits
1 Tbsp coarse grain mustard
1/2 tsp dark brown sugar
14 miniature cocktail-size sausages
1 Tbsp melted butter
3/4 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
3/4 cup orange marmalade
1 Tbsp minced jalapeño
Garnish: Jalapeños
Directions:
Place the biscuits on a parchment paper-lined half sheet pan. Cover with plastic wrap & let stand at room temperature to thaw, about 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Stir together the mustard & the brown sugar. Slightly flatten the biscuits.
Brush with mustard mixture. Wrap the biscuit around a miniature sausage, pinching the edges to seal.
Place the biscuits seam side down in a lightly greased 8-inch cake pan. Brush with the melted butter. Bake 35 minutes.
Sprinkle with the cheese & bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until the cheese melts. Stir together the marmalade & the jalapeño in a small bowl. Serve with the biscuits. Garnish, if desired.
The Extra Point
Try a different combination of jams & jellies to serve with the appetizer.
Peach or blackberry preserves would compliment without flaw & the jalapeño would add just the right amount of heat
