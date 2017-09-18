Topgolf posts 500 jobs for Birmingham location

Topgolf will bring 500 jobs to the Birmingham area as it prepares to open its 36th location in the city.

The jobs have already been posted on the company’s website, according to a news release. Open positions include servers, maintenance, bartenders, guest services and kitchen staff. The company will begin filling the positions at a Topgolf MISSION: Ambition hiring event held in four weeks.

Topgolf International, out of Dallas, TX, combines a driving range with scoring and entertainment meant to appeal to everyone, not just golfers.

The Birmingham location will be in the 1100 block of 24th Street North.

For more information on the listings and to sign up for the hiring event, visit www.topgolf.com/careers.

