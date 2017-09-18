Mickey: Hot temps for us while another major hurricane appears to be developing

We dealing with some patchy dense fog this morning and temps in the 60s. The lowest visibility is into northeast Alabama. It's probably a good idea to leave a little earlier for work or school in the foggiest areas and drive slowly.

The heat and humidity will remind us we are still in the Summer season...with highs in the upper 80s this week...and lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday could see a few showers into far west Alabama, but our best chance of rain looks to be Wednesday through Saturday for most of us.

At this point, we are going with sunshine returning by Sunday.

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE TROPICS: Hurricane Maria is at category-1 status and could become a cat-4 by tomorrow. Maria looks to be headed right over the island of Puerto Rico.

Model data suggests a sharper northwest turn may happen in the long range but there are questions regarding how far west the system will go before turning. Meanwhile, Jose is churning up the Atlantic creating dangerous rip currents and rough surf along the Mid-Atlantic region today. Jose is expected to weaken over time but as a ridge builds towards New England late next week, Jose could turn back towards the East Coast.

Stay tuned for further updates.

