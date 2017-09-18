House destroyed in early morning fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

An early morning fire has destroyed a home in Jefferson County. 

Center Point Fire Department firefighters are on the scene in 4000 block of Osage Drive. 

A passerby called 911 after seeing the fire. The house was vacant, according to authorities. 

