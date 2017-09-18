Temporary traffic changes in Woodlawn

Driving in Woodlawn this week, you may notice some changes on a couple of blocks of 1st Avenue South. Parts of the street from 54th to 56th are going from four lanes to two.



It's an effort to increase both walking and biking in that area. Birmingham has already committed funding to improve sidewalks and streets in the area. The idea is when there is more retail space and restaurants opening, more people will come to the area. Rev Birmingham wants to make it safe for people walking and riding a bike. Robert Emerick, District Manager with Rev Birmingham, said as it is now, 1st Avenue South presents potential dangers for pedestrians and cyclists in Woodlawn.



The new design reduced travel lanes from two lanes in each direction to one lane. There are dedicated bike lanes on the south and north side of the street. There is also parallel parking.



"You got to create an environment where those people feel safe. Vehicular traffic, as you can see just standing here, is coming through here pretty quick, so we hope by doing some of these interventions we can slow traffic and people can feel safe just being out on the street doing what they are permitted to do," said Emerick.



This setup will remain in place for the next two weeks, where Rev Birmingham will get feedback from community stake holders to determine if this street configuration should be in place long term.

