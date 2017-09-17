FIRST ALERT: Maria could become a major hurricane by Wednesday, warmer than average temps for our area

MONDAY MORNING: Plan on some more patchy fog when you hit the road in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The fog could be quite dense in areas that picked up rain on Sunday. There may be a sprinkle on the wind shield to the west, but I do expect dry weather for most locations for the start of the week.



WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: Plan for some steamy weather for the start of the week as the summer heat continues for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s each day, with feels-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out over West Alabama; however, most locations will be partly to mostly sunny. Cooler air aloft will help set the stage for an increasing chance of scattered storms and showers beginning on Wednesday and continuing into the end of the work-week. So your best grass cutting days look to be early in the week but try to get out there early to beat the heat.



FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE TROPICS: Maria became a hurricane on Sunday and the system is expected to intensify into a powerful Category 3 by Wednesday. Maria is also expected to impact the eastern Caribbean and track northwest towards Puerto Rico. Model data suggests a sharper northwest turn may happen in the long range, but there are questions regarding how far west the system will go before turning. Meanwhile, Jose is churning up the Atlantic creating dangerous rip currents and rough surf along the Mid-Atlantic region today. Jose is expected to weaken over time but as a ridge builds towards New England late next week, Jose could turn back towards the East Coast. It will be quite interesting to see how this all plays out this week. Mickey will be in with updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama and I will be back with updates on the Four tomorrow. I hope you have a wonderful week!



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.