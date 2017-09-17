FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Maria is now a hurricane, also tracking wet weather across our area

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING: Scattered downpours and showers will continue to impact our area this afternoon and during the early evening hours. The wet weather is moving slowing to the south-southwest. Where it is not raining we will have a partly cloudy sky, with highs in the 80s. We’re still in summer-time mode so the areas of wet weather should quickly fade after sunset. We could have some more fog development as we hit the road in the morning, especially in areas that had some wet weather today. Lows will be in the upper 60s.



WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: Plan for some steamy weather for the start of the week as the summer heat continues for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s each day, with feels-like temperatures nearing 100°. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out over West Alabama; however, most locations will be partly to mostly sunny. Cooler air aloft will help set the stage for an increasing chance of scattered storms and showers beginning on Wednesday and continuing into the end of the work-week. So your best grass cutting days look to be early in the week but try to get out there early to beat the heat.



FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE TROPICS: Maria became a hurricane this afternoon and the system is expected to intensify into a powerful category 3 hurricane over time. Maria is also expected to impact the eastern Caribbean and track northwest towards Puerto Rico. After that there are still lots of questions. Model data suggests a turn may happen but there are questions regarding how far west the system will go. This could become a threat to the east coast in the long term. Meanwhile, Jose is churning up the Atlantic creating dangerous rip currents and rough surf along the Mid-Atlantic region today. Jose is expected to weaken over time but as a ridge builds towards New England late next week, Jose could turn back towards the East Coast. I will have updated forecast track maps for you tonight beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.