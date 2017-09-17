1 killed, 14-year-old driver injured in Hale Co. crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person and injured a teenager.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Hale County 30, about three miles southeast of Sawyerville.

Troopers say the passenger died when a 1998 Ford Taurus, driven by a 14-year-old, left the road, hit a tree and caught fire. The teenager was taken to Children's of Alabama.

The names of the driver and passenger have not yet been released.

Troopers say no one as wearing a seat belt.

