Former Oxford mayor Leon Smith dead

Former Oxford Mayor Leon Smith passed away Sunday morning.More >>
Former Oxford Mayor Leon Smith passed away Sunday morning.More >>
Widely scattered showers flare up again this afternoon and perhaps a thunderstorm.More >>
Widely scattered showers flare up again this afternoon and perhaps a thunderstorm.More >>
FIRST ALERT for areas of limited visibility as low as a mile or less at times due to fog.More >>
FIRST ALERT for areas of limited visibility as low as a mile or less at times due to fog.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Fairfield police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night around 9:30.More >>
Fairfield police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night around 9:30.More >>