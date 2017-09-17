Former Oxford mayor Leon Smith dead

Former Oxford Mayor Leon Smith passed away Sunday morning. Smith was born in Tennessee in 1940

In 1984, Smith was elected mayor and served until 2016.

During his time as mayor, the city got a new city hall with the police department taking over the building. The police department got its own building and the former city hall/police department was turned into what is now known as the Oxford Performing Arts Center.

The Oxford Civic Center and Oxford Lake Park were also heavily renovated during his time as mayor and the Oxford Commons and Oxford Exchange shopping centers were developed.

Smith had his share of controversy during his run. When an AIDS clinic opened up in 1990, he spoke out against it and making national news in the process. The clinic later relocated in nearby Hobson City. He also got heat for overseeing the paving and dismantling of what was believed to be an Indian mound. Native Americans held protests and the hill is still not developed.

Smith was 77.

