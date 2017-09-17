Jill: Widely scattered showers form this afternoon, nothing severe

Widely scattered showers flare up again this afternoon and perhaps a thunderstorm. Locally, heavy downpours are possible but we do not expect strong or severe storms. Coverage wanes after sunset and dry weather prevails tonight.

Rain chances look low early in the week and then increase to 30-40 percent each afternoon through Friday.

Next weekend the rain chances look low.

The temperature outlook is for warm and humid conditions through the next 10 days.

TROPICAL UPDATE: We have three tropical systems. Hurricane Jose, winds of 90 mph and moving north at 9 mph. Jose is forecast to move north between Bermuda and the US through Wednesday and then curve to the east and could bring some tropical storm conditions to the Cape and the Islands.

Tropical Storm Maria is heading for the Lesser Antilles early this week and forecast to become a major hurricane and impact Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic later in the week. We will have to watch Maria closely for potential future US impacts.

Tropical Storm Lee has weakened back to a depression and tracking northwest with time. It's well to the east of Maria.

Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist

