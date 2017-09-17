Auburn QB Sean White arrested - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Auburn QB Sean White arrested

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sean White (Source: LeeCountySheriff's.org) Sean White (Source: LeeCountySheriff's.org)
AUBURN, AL (WBRC) -

Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m. 

White is currently booked at Lee County Jail.

His scheduled court appearance is November 30.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly