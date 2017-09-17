Auburn QB Sean White arrested

Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Fairfield police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night around 9:30.More >>
FIRST ALERT for areas of limited visibility as low as a mile or less at times due to fog.More >>
Crime tape and flashing sirens are long gone from the 3rd Ave South community in Eastlake, but what happened here remains in the minds of those who live nearby, especially for Doris Dansby.More >>
President Donald Trump is headed back to Alabama on Sept. 23.More >>
