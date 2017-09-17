Fairfield police investigating shooting, one dead - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairfield police investigating shooting, one dead

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Fairfield police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night around 9:30. 

An unidentified black male was found shot along with a car near Gary Avenue near 51st Street by American Legion. 

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

