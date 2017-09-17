FIRST ALERT for areas of limited visibility this morning due to fog

FIRST ALERT for areas of limited visibility as low as a mile or less at times due to fog.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Remember travelers to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.



Widely scattered showers flare up again this afternoon and perhaps a thunderstorm.

Coverage wanes after sunset and dry weather prevails tonight.



Rain chances look low early in the week and then increase to 30 to 40 percent each after noon through Friday.



Next weekend the rain chances look low.



The temperature outlook is for warm and humid conditions through the next 10 days.



TROPICAL UPDATE:

We have three named tropical systems.

Hurricane Jose, winds of 80 mph and moving north at 8mph.

Jose is forecast to move north between Bermuda and the US through Wednesday and then curve to the east and could bring some tropical storm conditions to the Cape and the Islands.



Tropical Storm Maria is heading for the Lesser Antilles early this week and forecast to become a major hurricane and impact Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic later in the week.

We will have to watch Maria closely for potential future US impacts.



And then there is Tropical Storm Lee that will weaken back to a depression this week and track northwest with time.



