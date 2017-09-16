Woman charged with murder following stabbing in Eastlake

Police say 37-year-old Rashaunda Holyfield was stabbed several times on Friday night in Eastlake.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Danielle Sullens.

Sullens has been charged with murder and second-degree assault.

Crime tape and flashing lights are long gone from the 3rd Avenue South community in Eastlake, but what happened here remains in the minds of those who live nearby, especially for Doris Dansby.

She tried to help Holyfield before she succumbed to her injuries.

"You could see the bruises in her face,” said Dansby.

Investigators say it all stemmed from a fight that happened at a nearby gas station between Sullens and Holyfield's son.

Police said Sullens then came to Holyfield's home where there was another fight, this time between Holyfield and Sullens.

"The first thing that went through my mind was to do chest palpitations, having worked as a nurse, check her pulse right in and see while I'm waiting for the paramedics get here," Dansby said.

But Dansby said it didn't help. She said the victim was struggling to stay alive.

"She tried to relate back, but she couldn't. She couldn't speak anymore. Her eyes, she would try to look, but she was losing some of that as she's trying to see what was going on,“ Dansby recalled.

Dansby said there has to be another way to handle conflict in the community.

"It shocked me so bad, all I could do was throw my hands up to heaven and say, 'Jesus, help them. Send them help and let them know this is not a way to live.' Anyone upset, you don't take it out like that," Dansby continued.

Sullens is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.