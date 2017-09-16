Neighbor tries to help stabbing victim before she died

Crime tape and flashing sirens are long gone from the 3rd Ave South community in Eastlake, but what happened here remains in the minds of those who live nearby, especially for Doris Dansby.

She tried to help the victim before she succumbed to her injuries.

"You could see the bruises in her face,” said Dansby.

Police said someone stabbed 37-year-old Rashaunda Holyfield several times. Investigators say it all stemmed from a fight that happened at a nearby gas station between a female suspect and Holyfield's son.

Police said the suspect then came to Holyfield's home where there was another fight, this time between Holyfield and the suspect.

"The first thing that went through my mind was to do chest palpitations, having worked as a nurse, check her pulse right in and see while I'm waiting for the paramedics get here," Dansby said.

But Dansby said it didn't help. She said the victim was struggling to stay alive.

"She tried to relate back, but she couldn't. She couldn't speak anymore. Her eyes, she would try to look, but she was losing some of that as she's trying to see what was going on,“ Dansby recalled.

Dansby said there has to be another way to handle conflict in the community.

"It shocked me so bad, all I could do was throw my hands up to heaven and say, 'Jesus, help them. Send them help and let them know this is not a way to live.' Anyone upset, you don't take it out like that," she pleaded.

