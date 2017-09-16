Pres. Trump to visit AL Sept. 23 to support Sen. Strange

President Donald Trump is headed back to Alabama on Sept. 23.

The president tweeted Saturday that he will be in Huntsville to support Luther Strange in his race to keep his Senate seat.

I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. "Big Luther" is a great guy who gets things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2017

The visit is just three days before the tightly contested GOP runoff between Strange and Judge Roy Moore, the top two vote-getters in last month's primary.

Trump announced the upcoming campaign appearance while spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club.

