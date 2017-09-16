Home invasion leaves suspect dead, second suspect charged with murder

A suspect lost his life after a home invasion turned into a shooting in the 200 block of Bayview Drive.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies say a woman called 911 at 10:30 p.m. Friday to report a disturbance at her home.

Her husband and a friend were in a side room when two armed men broke into the door and tried to rob them.

Authorities have identified the men as 38-year-old Stephen Douglas Crump and 38-year-old Horace D. Stokes.

Police say the homeowner and his friend fought Crump and Stokes. One of the suspects pistolwhipped the homeowner. He suffered a cut to the head.

A shot was fired during the struggle and Crump was fatally wounded. Deputies say they found him on the floor when they arrived at the scene.

By the time police arrived, Stokes had fled to a getaway car and left with a third suspect in a gray Ford pickup.

Police say Stokes was located and arrested on Sept. 20 for outstanding warrants for probation violations. On September 22, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Stokes with murder for his role in the death of Crump.

Stokes remains in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

