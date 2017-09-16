Home invasion leaves suspect dead, second suspect charged with murder

A Jefferson County Court has ruled that Brandon Dean did not receive the requisite number of votes to be declared the winner of the 2016 Mayoral Election for the City of Brighton, Alabama.More >>
It doesn’t feel as sticky outside and that’s because dew point temperatures are in the middle 60s instead of lower 70s.More >>
A Birmingham man has been charged with the murder of a man who crashed while attempting to drive himself to the hospital.More >>
A suspect lost his life after a home invasion turned into a shooting in the 200 block of Bayview Drive.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man was beaten.More >>
