Deputies: Home invasion leaves suspect dead; 2 suspects at-large

A suspect lost his life after a home invasion turned into a shooting in the 200 block of Bayview Drive Friday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating. They say a woman called 911 at 10:30 Friday night to report a disturbance at her home.

Her husband and a friend were in a side room when two armed men broke into the door and tried to rob them.

The homeowner and his friend fought the suspects. One of the suspects pistolwhipped the homeowner. He suffered a cut to the head.

A shot was fired during the struggle and one of the suspects was fatally wounded. Deputies found him on the floor when they arrived at the scene.

By the time they arrived, the other suspect fled to a getaway car and left with a third suspect in a gray Ford pickup.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call deputies at 205-325-1450.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.