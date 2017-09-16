Deputies: Home invasion leaves suspect dead; 2 suspects at-large

President Donald Trump is headed back to Alabama on Sept. 23.More >>
President Donald Trump is headed back to Alabama on Sept. 23.More >>
A suspect lost his life after a home invasion turned into a shooting in the 200 block of Bayview Drive Friday night.More >>
A suspect lost his life after a home invasion turned into a shooting in the 200 block of Bayview Drive Friday night.More >>
It sure has been an active hurricane season and today we have even more developments.More >>
It sure has been an active hurricane season and today we have even more developments.More >>
A spotty shower can’t be ruled out early on today but the rain chance will climb to 30 percent this afternoon.More >>
A spotty shower can’t be ruled out early on today but the rain chance will climb to 30 percent this afternoon.More >>
An Anniston High School employee turned himself into police Friday on an alleged sexual offense that happened at the school.More >>
An Anniston High School employee turned himself into police Friday on an alleged sexual offense that happened at the school.More >>