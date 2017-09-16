FIRST ALERT: Another hurricane could impact the Caribbean by Tuesday

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: It sure has been an active hurricane season and today we have even more developments. Tropical Storm Maria has formed about 695 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. This system is forecast to intensify into a hurricane. Tropical storm watches have been issued for St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. Hurricane watches have been issued for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat.

WHERE IS MARIA GOING? The forecast has Maria as a hurricane as it nears the Leeward Islands on Tuesday. The path seems to be a bit further south of Irma’s path but the path would still bring impacts to areas that have already been heavily damaged by Irma. If you have interests to travel to one of these tropical destinations, be sure to keep a close eye on this system and check ahead. It’s still early in the forecasting stage so there are uncertainties in the long-range path, although some data suggests a northwest turnover time. However, it’s still too early to determine when or where this turn will happen. So coastal areas need to stay weather alert and weather aware, especially along the east coast.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee has formed but this system will struggle a bit over the central Atlantic and thankfully we expect this one to weaken. Jose remains a Hurricane and we are seeing the forecast northerly turn. This system will track north over the western Atlantic over the coming days, passing west of Bermuda. Tropical storm force winds could reach the coast of New England by Wednesday as this system turns northeast. Keep up with the latest official forecast tracks by downloading our WBRC First Alert Weather App.

LOCAL WEATHER OUTLOOK: Summer is still in full swing across Alabama! At last check, the feels-like temperature was 94º in Tuscaloosa. So it’s going to feel extra toasty out at the tailgate this afternoon. There are some isolated showers and storms on the map and these should gradually dissipate after sundown. We will have some more fog development overnight as lows tumble into the low 70s and upper 60s. Once the fog burns off tomorrow, a few more isolated showers and storms could return by the afternoon. I do expect mostly dry weather for Monday as a high-pressure ridge builds in and rain chances will remain limited heading into Tuesday. The AC will remain busy! Highs will soar into the upper 80s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. An upper-level trough will bring an increasing chance of rain for the second half of the week, beginning on Wednesday. That being said, we are still talking scattered afternoon storms with nothing too organized. This trough could influence the future path of now TD# 15. So we will be watching closely as the new data rolls in. We’ve got a big line-up of college football on WBRC today so we will be on a bit later this evening. I will have a full rundown of all the tropical systems we are tracking after the games. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.