Jill: A passing shower or storm is possible today, but most areas will be dry

A spotty shower can’t be ruled out early on today but the rain chance will climb to 30 percent this afternoon.

If you are attending a college game and tailgating, be sure to bring water, sunscreen and a poncho.

Temperatures this afternoon will be toasty and reach the middle and upper 80s and feeling hotter.

Most of what develops will fade after sunset quickly.



We will once again see similar conditions to close out the weekend and then the chance for rain d rops off as we start off the work week.



It looks like a warm weather pattern will persist through the official start of fall and perhaps some cool downs towards the end of the month.



It looks mainly dry to start off next week and then we will see the chance for daily showers and storms each afternoon to end the week in response to the heat and humidity.



TROPICAL UPDATE:

Jose is a Category 1 hurricane and moving northwest at 9 mph.

Jose is forecast to track due north through early in the week and then weaken to a tropical storm and bring those kinds of conditions to Southern New England between Wednesday and Thursday.



There is also tropical depression 14 that’s to the west of Africa and forecast to stay at that status or briefly strengthen to a tropical storm through mid-week.



There is a 90 percent chance a tropical wave will strengthen and impact the Lesser Antilles over the next 5 days.



Have a great day,



Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist

