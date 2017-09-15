Sheldon: Hoover rallies past Spain Park

Hoover Wide Receiver Shedrick Jackson hauled in a Jalen Parker pass around the six yard line, he made a move and dove into the end zone with under two minutes remaining to rally the Bucs past Spain Park 27-24.

"I'm a senior I had to make a play," said Jackson. "When I caught it I knew I was going to score."

"Our guys played their guts out," said Jags head coach Shawn Raney. "Just too bad we came out on the short end."

The win improves Hoover to 3-1 on the season and unbeaten in region play. The loss was Spain Park's first.

