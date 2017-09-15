Community members honor Prisoners of War and missing in action in Cottondale

Prisoners of War and Missing in action veterans honored in Cottondale Friday.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022 shared a special ceremony dedicated to our Veterans who fought overseas but never made it back home.

“Our comrades are being held against their will in hostile circumstances,” said Program Chair Walther Turner.

Over 80,000 still missing in action or left as a prisoner of war.

“It's now stretched to decades where people don't know what happened to their loved ones,” said Walter.

Turner said people have no idea what the relatives and friends of these veterans, not accounted for, go through.

“The Service men and women that go off and fight are one thing but you got families back home that suffer that go through the same agonizing separation pains,” said Turner.

A final salute was given in remembrance of those lost at war.

The Missing man table is a presentation that signifies the missing and how they are not forgotten.

The chair at the table Turner said represents emptiness because they aren't present.

“Have had anybody in your family that went overseas and didn't come back? Or have you had anybody that did come back but came back in a coffin,” said Turner.

This is the reality many face today.

“I don't think there's every anything that we could do with our time that would mean more to these families and to our country than to acknowledge the sacrifice that's already been made,” said Secretary of State John Merrill.

This is the first year The University of Alabama Air Force ROTC cadets participated in the Recognition Day program.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.