FL boy recovering after being bitten by copperhead in Hoover

A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Hoover. He and his mom are in town after fleeing Florida because of Hurricane Irma. Little did they know, they would have an emergency of their own here in Alabama.

While walking through the grass in the Cottages subdivision, Damen Lauletta stepped on a copperhead snake giving his mother the fright of her life!

"He had a blood-curdling scream. I was like oh my god what happened? I turned around and he's hopping on one foot,” Lauren Lauletta said.

The poisonous snake bit Damen on his toe. Thankfully Hoover Fire Station 6 is right around the corner from where it happened. Firemen and paramedics were able to get things under control before taking Damen to Children's hospital.

"Paramedics were great. Everyone here was really awesome. We went into the hospital and everybody came because they were like snake bite? Oh my gosh, a copperhead? So, they were like, 'ok, let's look at it.' They are going to call poison control. See what they say because it’s part of their protocol,” Lauletta said.

Luckily none of the snake's venom got into Damen's blood. His mother is thankful for that. The doctors saying Damen is a trooper and toughed things out while in the hospital.

"He said that the reason why the venom didn't get into his blood was he was a big, brave strong man and that's why we're going with,” Lauletta said.

Damen is now out of the hospital and resting. His mom wants other people to know something like this can happen when you least expect it.

"He had no idea there was a snake there and it can be very dangerous and we found that out, unfortunately. So, be aware of your surroundings,” Lauletta added.

Doctors say more than 1,300 children in the US suffer snakebites each year. They say the best thing to do is don't try to determine if the snake is venomous or not but get the child to the nearest hospital as soon as possible.

