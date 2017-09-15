Man assaulted on 3rd Ave. South, injuries life threatening - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man assaulted on 3rd Ave. South, injuries life threatening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say a man was assaulted on 3rd Avenue South Friday night.

His injuries are life-threatening.

Police are working to determine how the victim's injuries occurred.

Two people have been detained.

