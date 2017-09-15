FIRST ALERT: More patchy, dense fog overnight; scattered storms possible Saturday afternoon

We will be sliding back into summer time mode for the next several days as the disturbance to our south increase our chances for a few afternoon pop-ups. We will have early morning fog, but this should quickly give way to some sunshine. Scattered storms and showers will be developing after lunchtime so keep an eye to the sky and the weather app for possible lightning alerts. I do think the higher rain chance will be over southern areas. Given all the fall activities going on, including college football, I would add the poncho to the tailgate gear. Once again, the coverage will remain scattered and the timing would be primarily after 1 p.m. The storms and showers will dissipate Saturday night and we could see more foggy conditions set in by early Sunday. The chance for a shower or storm will linger on Sunday, but these afternoon pop-ups will be more limited to the western portion of the state. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 80s but it’s going to feel a lot hotter in the stadiums. So stay well hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen.



THE LONG RANGE FORECAST AND WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: Rising temperatures will be one of the big headlines for early next week. Summer will continue to hang on as highs reach 90 degrees in some locations on Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will mean dry weather for most of the area but I’m keeping a tiny 10 percent chance of a shower in the mix just in case we see a stray afternoon pop-up due to the heat. During this time a trough to the east will pick up Jose and take that system north over the Atlantic. The ridge over our region will also begin to break down, which will mean more scattered showers and storms for the second half of the week. I will be back with updates as we countdown to Sideline and Jill will also be back with forecast radar updates at 5 a.m. on Good Day Alabama.

