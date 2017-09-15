Blazers hold off Chanticleers for second win

UAB returned home on Saturday and earned another notch in the win column.

The Blazers knocked off Coastal Carolina 30-23 at Legion Field.

"We are still not where we need to be," said UAB head coach Bill Clark. "Though, I will say I'm proud of the effort the guys are giving."

UAB had plenty of reason to be confident at halftime. Its defense had only given up a field goal, managed two interceptions by Mar'Sean Diggs and Fitzgerald Mofor and the Blazers carried a 16-5 lead into the break.

Their confidence grew even more early in the second half when Tevin Crews pulled down an interception and returned it for 17 yards to set up a 26-year touchdown run by Carlos Stephens.

But CCU didn’t go away quietly. The Chanticleers reeled off 11-unanswered points to make the score 23-16 late in the final quarter.

Even so, the Blazers’ offense overcame its struggles and put together a six-play, 64-yard drive capped off by Spencer Brown’s three-yard touchdown run that gave UAB a 30-16 lead with just under three minutes to play.

The Chanticleers faced a deficit that proved too much to overcome with such little time. They managed to score another touchdown with a little more than a minute remaining, but they failed to recover the onside kick and with only two timeouts remaining, they could only watch as UAB ran the clock down to mere seconds.

CCU could not score on its final drive and UAB took the win.

A.J. Erdely completed seven-of-14 passes for 102 yards and ran for 38 yards on 15 carries. He scored the game’s first points on a run of seven.

Stephens tied for the team-high in rushing yards with 44 on just four carries.

Spencer Brown also ran for an 11-yard score in the first quarter. He finished with 44 yards on 13 carries.

With the win, UAB improves to 2-1, but now the games count more. Next week, the Blazers open up Conference USA play on the road at North Texas.

