No. 1 Alabama overpowers Colorado State

By Jordan Smith
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs to score a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs to score a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.

No. 1 Alabama dominated Colorado State 41-23 in Bryant Denny Stadium. Bama will travel to Vanderbilt on Sept. 23.

Jalen Hurts wasted no time getting Alabama ahead. He scored on 27-yard run in the game's opening drive. Then he connected with Calvin Ridley for a 78-yard touchdown on the Tide's next possession.

CSU (2-2) managed to make the game 17-10 with 2:18 left in the first half. But Hurts answered on the next drive with a 52-yard pass to Robert Foster.

The Tide's rushing attack poured it on in the third quarter. Bo Scarbrough ran for a nine-yard score and Damien Harris ran for a five-yard touchdown.

Hurts passed for 248 yards and completed 12-of-17 passes. He led the Tide in rushing with 103 yards on 11 carries.

Scarbrough finished behind him with 50 yards on 10 carries. Harries finished with 48 yards on 10 tries.

Hootie Jones and Ronnie Harrison caught interceptions.

Keith Holcombe led Bama's defense with nine tackles. Minkah Fitzpatrick managed six stops. Harrison managed six and Jones managed two. 

