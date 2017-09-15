LIVE BLOG: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Colorado State Rams

The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

Hurricane Irma has shut down the top teams from the Sunshine State, but college football will be played around much of the country Saturday.

After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.

Can you believe it's already Week 3 of the college football season? The Crimson Tide are set to face-off with the Rams of Colorado State Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

