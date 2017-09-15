LIVE BLOG: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Colorado State Rams

Can you believe it's already Week 3 of the college football season? The Crimson Tide are set to face-off with the Rams of Colorado State Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.More >>
Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.More >>
The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt's lawsuit against the school has been dismissed. Nutt sued Ole Miss for defamation of character. Nutt alleged that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade and his new staff have done it again.More >>
Ole Miss finished their meeting Tuesday with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The two day hearing took place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. The Rebels are charged with 21 total violations, 15 of the Level 1 variety (most serious).More >>
For the last two weeks, South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel has torched opposing special teams units for 97-yard kickoff returns.More >>
