Flu vaccine still recommended for pregnant women despite research in recent study

Can the flu vaccine cause miscarriages in the early stages of pregnancy?



A recent study, funded by the CDC, found what is being described as an association between women who have miscarriages in the first trimester after

receiving a specific flu vaccine two years in a row.



At this point, however, the research is too weak to go against the CDC's advice for pregnant women to get vaccinated.



Dr. Ashley Tamucci, who is with Alabama Women's Specialists at Brookwood Baptist, says in her 19 years as an OBGYN, she has not seen anything to suggest a link between the flu shot and miscarriages.



In fact, she's recommending her patients get the vaccine now instead of waiting until October, like she normally does.



"What's been different this year [is] I've seen earlier cases of flu than normal,” Tamucci says. “So the normal flu season starts in October and runs through April. Labor Day weekend, I was on call already with a pregnant patient in the ER with severe flu symptoms. It's the first case I've seen, but I've heard of many, many other hospitalizations as the result of it."



Tamucci says some of her patients are afraid that if they get the shot this early, it may wear off, but she says that is not the case.



In fact, she says, it's recommended to get the flu shot every year. Not because it wears off, but because the strains change every year.

