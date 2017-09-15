Hurricane Irma evacuees' baby born in Birmingham

Imagine leaving your home state just days before the due date of your child. Where would you go? What would you do?

It was the situation the O’Byrne family faced, but they believe divine intervention placed them right where they needed to be.

Kevin and Kimberly O'Byrne live in Tampa, Florida where Kevin serves in the Air Force.

When Hurricane Irma kept changing direction last week, the couple decided to come to Birmingham, where Kevin's parents live.

Realizing that the baby was due in just a few days, Kimberly began researching hospitals, knowing she specifically wanted a midwife birth. Princeton Baptist was the only hospital in the city that could accommodate her request. She met with the midwife Monday.



Thursday, little Dallas James O’Byrne made his arrival at seven pounds, 10 ounces. He is happy, healthy, and getting plenty of kisses from big brother, 2-year-old KJ.



His parents say they feel fortunate things worked out the way they did.

"We've got a lot more help here than we would have in Tampa just by sheer numbers. And so this is probably the best situation we could have been in,” Kevin says.

Kimberly agrees, recalling a point of view a friend of hers who grew up in the military shared with her.

“It is very rare for a military baby to be born in the same town as his father was born and so it's really wonderful,” Kimberly says. “All glory to God how it worked out for all the stress of last week until this moment."



Not only was Dallas born in the same hometown as his dad, but also the same hospital as his paternal grandfather, grandmother and nine of his grandmothers' siblings.



The O’Byrnes say they’ll head back to Florida in a few days.

Their home in Tampa was not damaged by the hurricane.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.