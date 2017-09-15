Crews Cut: Meet the 'barber' for the Blazers

UAB linebacker Tevin Crews cuts opposing running backs down to size. He leads the Blazers defense with 15 tackles, but he’s not only a cut above on the football field, he’s also razor sharp in the locker room.

“This is for a client after they get a hair cut, this is a little after shave,” said UAB linebacker Tevin Crews.



Cutting hair is something Crews learned how to do when he was 14-years-old.

“I didn’t really get to go to the barber shop that much when I was younger, so I wanted a fresh cut so I started practicing on myself,” Crews said.

Whether if it was a crew cut, a fad, a buzz cut, Crews has perfected his craft since then, earning him the title as UAB football’s “barber.”

“I’m real picky. I never have to go to him about correcting something, I feel like he does it the right way every time,” said defensive end Darryl Waters.



Crews says it takes him about 45 minutes to cut one person’s hair, time he uses to bond with his teammates outside of practice.

“Usually I’m watching film or I’m doing something for someone else other than myself so this right here relaxes me,” added Crews.

Crews isn’t the only player who cuts hair for the team. Quarterback Michael Turner also cuts hair. Both players have a dream of opening their own barber shop after football.



“I already have a business plan written out for cutting hair. In 2014, my teammate and I used to do all the haircuts. He went on to play for the Packers, and we’ve talked about going into business together,” Crews said.



But for right now, Crews experience comes from inside the Blazers locker room in a barber shop of their own.



“I was speechless because we came from a lawn mower shed to having a barber shop in our locker room. I’m so happy,” said Crews.



Crews believes he still has a lot to learn in the industry. His next clientele? Women. “I don’t know how to cut women’s hair yet, but I’m definitely learning,” Crews added.



